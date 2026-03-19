Jaipur Optiemus Achievers secured a 9-6 victory over Jindal Panther in a rain-curtailed exhibition polo match at the Jaipur Polo Grounds. Despite a late push from Jindal Panther, the Achievers' early dominance proved decisive in the thrilling clash.

Jaipur Achievers Clinch Rain-Shortened Thriller 9-6

On a breezy, rain-kissed evening at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, nearly 1,000 spectators braved intermittent showers to witness an entertaining exhibition clash between Jindal Panther and Jaipur Optiemus Achievers. According to a press release from the Indian Open Polo Championship, Jaipur Optiemus Achievers made an emphatic start to the contest, with Alejo Aramburu and Sawai Padmanabh Singh striking twice each in the opening chukker. Jindal Panther responded through Juan Gris Zavaleta and Ramiro Zavaleta, who found the net once apiece, but the Achievers still held a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first chukker.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The second chukker saw the Achievers tighten their grip on the game as Aramburu added another goal to extend the lead to 5-2, capitalising on strong teamwork and precision play.

Jindal Panther showed renewed intent in the third chukker, with Juan Gris Zavaleta and Naveen Jindal scoring a goal each to narrow the deficit to 5-4. However, the Achievers quickly regained control, as Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Pratap Singh Kanota struck crucial goals to restore a comfortable cushion, ending the first half at 7-4.

Following the break, Jaipur Optiemus Achievers continued their dominance. Sawai Padmanabh Singh showcased his class with two more goals in the fourth chukker, while Juan Gris Zavaleta managed to add one for Jindal Panther, taking the score to 9-5.

Persistent rain began to affect play, and the fifth chukker ultimately proved to be the final one. Despite the challenging conditions, Naveen Jindal scored the lone goal of the chukker for Jindal Panther. However, it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit as Jaipur -- Optiemus Achievers sealed a 9-6 victory in a thrilling, weather-interrupted encounter. The match not only delivered high-quality polo but also highlighted the sport's growing appeal, with fans turning up in large numbers despite the unpredictable weather.

Naveen Jindal on Polo's Legacy and Future

A Historic Venue, India's Gift to the World

Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, "It's always special to be here at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, one of the most historic venues for the sport in India. Polo has been played on this ground for over a century, and it carries a rich legacy, including the famous 1922 match between Jodhpur and Patiala, which drew an incredible crowd of over 1.5 lakh spectators. This ground is not just a venue; it is the heart of Indian polo and home to the Indian Polo Association. Polo, in many ways, is India's gift to the world. It originated in our country, in Manipur, before being embraced globally."

Championship Stakes and Player Safety

"The Indian Open Championship represents the highest level of polo in the country -- our equivalent of a World Cup at the 14-goal level. Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, the conditions became unsafe, as wet turf increases the risk of horses slipping and getting injured, which is why the match had to be curtailed," he added.

The Role of World-Class Horses

Further, he said, "Each player here brings 8 to 10 horses, and today we had around 70 to 75 horses on the ground, many of them world-class breeds from Argentina and New Zealand. These horses are incredible athletes, built for speed, agility, and endurance, but they also require immense care, training, and a strong partnership with the rider."

Growing Appeal and Future of Polo

"It's heartening to see such a great turnout today, with many people experiencing polo for the first time. Watching the sport is one thing, but being on the field, whether as a player or alongside these magnificent horses, is a completely different experience. I truly believe polo will continue to grow and reach millions more," Naveen Jindal concluded. (ANI)