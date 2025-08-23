Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' Fabian Allen pulled off a stunning save on the boundary during their CPL match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Despite Allen's efforts, the Falcons lost by 83 runs, but they remain at the top of the points table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ spinner Fabian Allen’s brilliant fielding effort was on display during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua’s North Sound on Saturday, August 23. AB Falcons lost to the GA Warriors by 83 runs, registering their second defeat of the ongoing season of the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a total of 211/3 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Shai Hope (82) and Shimron Hetmyer (65), and a fine, unbeaten cameo by Romario Shepherd (25), and set a 212-run target for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to chase. However, the hosts faltered in their run chase as they bundled out for 128 in 15.2 overs, collapsing from 77/5 to 128/10, losing the remaining five wickets in just 51 runs.

Guyana’s skipper Imran Tahir rattled Antigua and Barbuda’s batting line-up with his spin bowling as he picked five wickets while conceding 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs. For Antigua and Barbuda, Karima Gore was the top scorer with 31, while Bevon Jacobs and Fabian Allen scored 26 and 22, respectively.

Fabian Allen’s stunning save

Though Antigua and Barbuda Falcons suffered defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fabian Allen stunned the spectators with his scintillating fielding effort. The incident took place in the 19th over of Guyana’s batting when Romario Shepherd attempted a six off Shamar Springer’s full-toss delivery towards long-off.

However, Allen intertwined athleticism and the presence of mind as he jumped acrobatically near the boundary rope, caught the ball mid-air, and flicked it back inside before landing on the boundary side, turning a certain six into a couple of runs taken between Shepherd and Shimron Hetmyer. Though Fabian Allen saved six, delivery by Shamar Springer was declared a no-ball, meaning Shepherd still received the free-hit advantage.

Fabian Allen’s six saves had little impact on Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batting as Romario Shepherd smashed 24 runs in the final over, including two boundaries and as many maximums to help the visitors post a formidable total on the board before setting a challenging target for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer’s 106-run stand for the third wicket lifted Guyana from 64/2 to 170/3 before Hetmyer and Shepherd stitched an unbeaten 41-run stand for the third wicket, powering Guyana Amazon Warriors to a commanding 211/3 at the end of their 20 overs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons remain table topper despite defeat

Despite an 83-run defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons remain table-toppers on the points table, with two wins, as many losses, and one no result, while accumulating 5 runs and have a net run rate of -1.484 in five matches.

Guyana, on the other hand, registered their second successive win of the season, but they are in the spot on the points table with four points and have an NRR of +2.752. Meanwhile, St Kitts and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won two matches and St.Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders won a match each, while Barbados Royals are yet to win a game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will look to come back from the defeat in the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, August 24, while Guyana Amazon Warriors aim to continue their winning ways when they take on Saint Lucia Kings on Tuesday, August 26.