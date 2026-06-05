Head coach Gautam Gambhir has finally spoken about Rishabh Pant's removal as the Test vice-captain. Gambhir said that while Pant should play his natural game, he must also learn to respect the match situation.

Delhi: Head coach Gautam Gambhir has finally broken his silence on the decision to remove Rishabh Pant as the Test team's vice-captain and appoint KL Rahul instead. The move, announced when the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan was revealed, had left many fans scratching their heads.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Gambhir didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the decision, he sent a clear message: senior players need to respect the game's situation.

Poor IPL Performance Takes Away Test Vice-Captaincy

This comes after India's 0-2 series defeat against South Africa, where Pant faced a lot of flak for his performance. The team management was particularly unhappy with an irresponsible shot he played to get out in the second Test in Guwahati.

To make matters worse, a poor run in the IPL 2026 season for Lucknow Super Giants followed, and losing the vice-captaincy had started all sorts of rumours about his future in the team.

Also Read: R Ashwin on India's Test crisis: Make first-class cricket attractive

‘Respect the Match Situation’

However, speaking to the press in Delhi ahead of the Afghanistan match, Gambhir clarified the team's expectations.

''We don't want Rishabh Pant to change his natural style. But in international cricket, players have a responsibility to respect the match situation,'' Gambhir stated at the press conference.

Pant's Attitude Has Been ''Exemplary'

Meanwhile, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that Pant has taken the decision in his stride. He said Pant has no complaints and has had open conversations with Gambhir about it. The team management simply wants Pant to adapt better to match situations.

''In a team like this, you don't need an official post to be a leader. Rishabh gets that. As a senior player, his attitude has been exemplary,'' the former Netherlands all-rounder said.

Also Read: 'Ravi bhai is box office': Ashwin on missing iconic Gabba Test win