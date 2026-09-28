Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has lit up the Greenfields International Stadium not only with his record-extending 55th ODI century but also with yet another colossal career milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten vintage knock of 139 off 88 balls, including 10 fours and 9 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 157.95 to help the Men in Blue chase down the 296-run target and secure an eight-wicket victory over the Caribbean side to take a 1-0 series lead. The 37-year-old reached his three-figure mark in just 74 balls, his third-fastest ODI century.

Returning to competitive cricket after two months, with his last appearance in the ODI series against England in July, Kohli wasted little time stamping his class on the contest once again in front of the home crowd.