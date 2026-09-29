Gulveer Singh secured a historic hat-trick of medals at the 2026 Asian Games by winning bronze in the 5000m. He joins PT Usha as the only Indian track and field athlete to win three individual medals at one edition, earning praise for his endurance.

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh completed his hat-trick of medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, September 29. Gulveer clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m event at Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Birhanu Balew of Bahrain and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi took home gold and silver medals, respectively, rounding off a fiercely contested podium where the Indian star delivered another gritty performance to secure his historic third medal of the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Games. Earlier, Gulveer won silver in the 10,000 and 1500 metres events to complete a remarkable treble on the track.

Gulveer Singh is the only Indian track and field athlete to win three individual medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 and the second after legendary PT Usha to achieve this incredible feat in track and field events at a single edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event.

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Who is Gulveer Singh?

The Asian Games 2026 is yet another major international breakthrough event for Gulveer Singh, who cemented his status as one of India's premier endurance athletes. Hailing from Sirsa village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, he grew up in a farming family before joining the Indian Army.

Like many youngsters in his village, his ultimate dream was to secure a life and a job by joining the Indian Army. Gulveer built his physical endurance while preparing for gruelling physical recruitment exams to join the Indian Army. In 2018, the 28-year-old enlisted as a Sipahi (Soldier) in the 23 Grenadiers Unit of the Army.

In 2019, Gulveer began taking up track and field events to earn a promotion to Havildar, but it ultimately marked the beginning of his remarkable journey in long-distance running. His first national breakthrough came when he won the bronze medal in the men’s 10,000m at the 2022 Federation Cup, marking his first major senior medal and launching him onto the international distance-running map.

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Gulveer won his first international medal at the 2022 Asian Games, winning bronze in the men’s 10,000 metres. The UP runner also won a bronze in 2023 and two gold medals in 2025 at the Asian Athletics Championships, highlighting his incredible consistency and dominance across continental championships.

In 2026, Gulveer Singh won a silver and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games before his three-medal haul at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, capping off an extraordinary season of continental and international success.

Gulveer Singh's Three-Medal Asian Games Feat

The long-distance runner Gulveer Singh’s historic three-medal haul at the Asian Games 2026 has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans praising his remarkable consistency and endurance across three gruelling events.

Taking to their X handles, many fans celebrated Gulveer’s remarkable medal haul, with several praising his consistency across all three events. One fan called him the ‘medal man of India ', while another hailed him as the ‘real deal.’ Others described his three podium finishes as an extraordinary achievement.

Some praised his stamina and described him as an underrated athlete. Another fan called his three podium finishes ‘pure legendary beast mode’, reflecting the widespread appreciation for Gulveer’s remarkable run at the Asian Games.

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Meanwhile, India's athletics contingent won 24 medals, including a gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze, taking the country’s total medal tally to 53 medals at the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya.

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