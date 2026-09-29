Indian athletes Vithya Ramraj and Prachi Choudhary expressed delight after the women's 4x400m relay team won gold at the Asian Games 2026. The quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi, and Vithya clocked 3:29.69 to triumph.

Indian athletes Vithya Ramraj and Prachi Choudhary expressed delight after winning the women’s 4x400m relay gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, saying the team triumph made their campaign even more memorable. India clinched its first athletics gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s 4x400m relay team triumphed in the final on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain securing the silver medal after finishing the race in 3:30.21. China won bronze with 3:31.02.

Vithya Ramraj calls team gold 'special'

Vithya Ramraj, who had earlier won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, added another medal to her Aichi-Nagoya campaign with a gold-winning performance in the relay event. After the gold win, Vithya said she was delighted to win another medal at the Asian Games, calling the team gold special and thanking her supporters for their backing. "I'm so happy with this medal. It feels really special to win another medal at the Asian Games, especially with the team, and this gold is my third medal here. I'm very thankful to everyone who has supported me, especially JSW. They have supported me a lot, and I'm just very happy that we could win this medal together," said Vithya as quoted by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

'Makes this Games even more memorable': Prachi Choudhary

Meanwhile, Prachi Choudhary, who secured her second medal at the Asian Games after winning bronze in the women’s 400m, said she was delighted to achieve the double, adding that the relay gold made the campaign even more memorable and expressing joy over sharing the triumph with her teammates for the country. "I'm really, really happy. I think it's still sinking in that I've won two medals at the Asian Games. The 400m bronze was very special for me, and to now win gold with the relay team makes this Games even more memorable. I'm just very happy that we could do this together for the country," said Prachi.

India's Second Gold of the Day

Notably, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clinched India’s second gold medal of the day on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, securing gold in the final. (ANI)