Virat Kohli revealed his picks for the ultimate ODI batter, choosing legends for specific shots and attributes. His selections sparked debate, with fans praising his choices and others suggesting alternatives. Kohli has completed 15,000 ODI runs too.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has picked up his ultimate selection of shots and attributes to construct the perfect ODI batter, picking some of the greatest names in cricket history.

Virat Kohli is currently part of the India squad for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies, where he played an unbeaten 139-run knock and completed his 15,000 ODI runs in the opening match at the Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27.

This was his first competitive match since his last appearance in the ODI series against England, where he aggregated 144 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.00 in 3 matches. The 37-year-old’s knock in the ODI series opener against West Indies showcased his enduring mastery, laying the foundation for India's comprehensive eight-wicket victory.

Also Read: 'No need to remind Kohli about World Cup's importance': Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli Builds His Ultimate ODI Batter Based on Each Shot

Amid the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli broke down his ultimate ODI player shot by shot, assembling a dream combination featuring seven legendary names.

In a video shared by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the batting legend picked Sachin Tendulkar for the straight drive, honouring his childhood idol and laying the foundation of his ideal player. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was the next maestro on his list, earning selection for his breathtaking cover drive.

Rahul Dravid became Kohli’s choice for the immaculate flick shot, while Virender Sehwag was chosen for his trademark cut shot. Former Australian explosive opener Matthew Hayden was selected for his lethal sweep shot, followed by Chris Gayle for ultimate six-hitting power and finally AB de Villiers for his unmatched running between the wickets.

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Virat Kohli had played against Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle in international cricket, while sharing the dressing room and memorable partnerships with icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rahul Dravid during his illustrious career.

In fact, Kohli shared the dressing room with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle when they were playing together for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, sharing countless memorable partnerships and legendary moments that cemented their status as modern-day icons of the franchise.

Fans Debate Virat Kohli's Picks For Cricket's Best Shots

Virat Kohli picks of his ultimate ODI batter for each shot have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts offering their own choices for the different categories.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kohli's selections, while others offered different names for specific shots and attributes. One fan called his choices ‘insane ball knowledge’, while another questioned the absence of Yuvraj Singh from the six-hitting category. Some fans also suggested alternative picks for MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar for running between the wickets.

However, another section of fans defended Kohli’s selections, with some agreeing that Sachin Tendulkar was the obvious choice for the straight drive, while others highlighted Rahul Dravid's flick and Matthew Hayden's sweep as notable selections.

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Meanwhile, Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests and is solely focused on ODIs with an aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since his Test retirement, Kohli has played 13 ODIs, including against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, and scored 899 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 89.9 and an impressive strike rate of 112.51, further highlighting his continued effectiveness in the 50-over format.

Also Read: Kapil Dev hails 'special talent' Virat Kohli for 15,000 ODI runs