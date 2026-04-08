Following criticism over his strike rate, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit back, claiming critics have agendas. Former pacer Simon Doull defended Rahane, pointing out that his IPL stats over the last four years are better than Rohit Sharma's. Doull suggested the criticism stems from KKR's poor team performance rather than Rahane's individual record.

Following the IPL 2026 defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a remark that became one of the most-talked-about of the season, as the veteran Indian batter hit back at critics for being ‘jealous’ and having their own agendas against him.

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Rahane’s response to the critics was regarding his strike rate and intent, with KKR captain insisting that he has ‘one of the best strikes’ in the IPL over the last few years, while also claiming that those questioning him either ‘don’t understand the game’ or have an agenda against him. Ajinkya Rahane’s blunt statement has since sparked widespread debate, drawing both criticism and support.

In the match against the Mumbai Indians, Rahane slammed a 27-ball fifty and played a knock of 67 off 40 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 167.50. In the following matches against SRH and the Punjab Kings, the veteran batter scored an identical 8 runs in both outings, further intensifying scrutiny of his strike rate and overall consistency.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 27-Ball Fifty vs MI Earns Massive Praise from Fans

‘Better Than Rohit’s Record in Last Four Years’

Ajinkya Rahane’s blunt remark over criticism found strong backing from former New Zealand pacer turned commentator, Simon Doull, who pointed out that the KKR skipper’s numbers over the last four years are better than those of Rohit Sharma and on par with Ishan Kishan, urging critics to ease the pressure on the veteran batter.

“His numbers in the last four years have not been that bad. He averages 30 and strikes at 148 over 30-odd games. People are talking about dropping him. It’s a better record than what Rohit has got in the last four years," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“It’s an equal record to Ishan Kishan in the last four years. You are not talking about dropping any of those blokes. Hence his frustration. But it comes down to the pressure from a captaincy point of view,” he added.

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Since 2023, Rahane has aggregated 1041 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 29.74 and a strike rate of 147.65 in 43 matches. Rohit, on the other hand, has amassed 1285 runs, including a century and 8 fifties, at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 146.35 in 48 matches.

Considering these numbers, Ajinkya Rahane edges Rohit Sharma in both average and strike rate, backing Simon Doull’s claim.

‘Not All His Fault’

Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to defend their 2024 IPL title, finishing 8th in the league stage and failing to qualify for the playoffs. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, KKR have struggled to find momentum, losing two matches while one game ended in a no result, further adding to the pressure on the skipper.

Simon Doull stated that the criticism surrounding Rahane is largely a result of KKR’s poor performances as a unit, adding that the captain’s frustration stems from the team’s lack of execution and a lack of the required balance.

“The criticism came with them finishing eighth last year and having a bad start this year. He is frustrated because they don’t have the tools in the toolbox. They are not doing their job and are not playing well as a group. It’s not all his fault,” he added.

Ajinkya Rahane-led side will look to earn their first win of the IPL 2026 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

Also Read: Mitchell Santner Injury Update Leaves Mumbai Indians Fans Anxious Ahead Of Crucial RCB IPL 2026 Clash