Australia clinched a 2-1 comeback win against the Indian Women's Hockey Team in their series opener. Navneet Kaur scored for India, but Abby Wilson's two penalty corner goals in the second half secured the victory for the hosts in Perth.

Australia Stages Comeback to Win Series Opener

The four-match friendly series between the Indian and Australian Women's Hockey Teams commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw Australia secure a narrow 2-1 victory in Perth.

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India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining their advantage through the second quarter, according to a press release.

However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia's Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

Team Composition and What's Next

The two sides will meet again on 27 May 2026 at 5:00 PM IST for the second match of the series. The 22-member Indian squad features an exciting mix of youth and experience, with rising talents Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi eagerly waiting for their opportunity. Currently ranked 9th in the FIH World Rankings, the Indian team is ready to pull out all stops to challenge their 8th-ranked opponents.

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. (ANI)