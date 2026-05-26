Hashmatullah Shahidi has been named captain for Afghanistan's upcoming tour of India, which includes a one-off Test starting June 6 and a three-match ODI series from June 14. Key players like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi feature in the ODI squad.

Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan for the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series against India away from home, starting from June 6 onwards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The one-off Test will start from June 6 onwards at Mullanpur, while the three-match ODI series will start from June 14 onwards at Dharamsala. The next two ODIs will take place on June 17 at Lucknow and June 20 at Chennai.

The ODI team retains its core players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and veteran Mohammed Nabi. Nabi, Rashid and Ibrahim are not a part of the Test squad.

Afghanistan Squads for India Tour

ODI Squad

Afghanistan ODI squad for the series against India: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Ghazanfar, Zia-ur-Rahman, Sharifi Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami. Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.

Test Squad

Afghanistan Test squad for the one-off Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi. Reserves: Bashir Ahmad, Bahir Shah, Ismat Alam. (ANI)