Mumbai Indians face mounting pressure after back‑to‑back defeats, and questions loom over Mitchell Santner’s availability. With key home fixtures ahead, his fitness update could shape the team’s fortunes in the coming week.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has provided clarity on Mitchell Santner’s absence in the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on April 7. Santner was sidelined with a niggle and did not feature in the playing XI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jayawardene explained in the post-match presentation that Mitchell Santner was not fully fit and was left out as a precaution. “Mitch, in the last game, had a little niggle when he came off. As a precaution, he wasn’t a hundred percent ready to play this game. Hopefully, he will be fit for our next game,” Jayawardene said.

Mitchell Santner Expected To Return Against RCB

With Santner unavailable, Allah Ghazanfar was drafted into the XI. However, the New Zealand all-rounder is expected to regain fitness in time for Mumbai’s next fixture against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Mitchell Santner has played just one match this season, against Delhi Capitals, where he took a wicket and scored 18 not out. He missed the opener against Kolkata Knight Riders as he had not joined the squad then.

Mumbai Indians have struggled to maintain momentum after winning their first match. They have now lost two consecutive games, including a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals and a 27-run loss to Rajasthan Royals. With only two points from three matches, the team faces pressure to bounce back.

The franchise has a reputation for slow starts but often recovers as the tournament progresses. With Mitchell Santner’s return, Mumbai will hope to strengthen their balance ahead of two back-to-back home games against RCB on April 12 and Punjab Kings on April 16. Both opponents were finalists last season, making the upcoming fixtures crucial for Mumbai’s campaign.