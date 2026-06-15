Australian opener Cooper Connolly led his team to a one-wicket victory against Bangladesh with a magnificent 149. Following the match, Connolly, who was named the series' highest run-scorer, made a heartwarming gesture by gifting his prize motorcycle to Bangladesh captain Litton Das in an act of sportsmanship.

Australian opener Cooper Connolly’s heartwarming gesture was on display after the visitors’ one-wicket win in the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, June 14.

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Australia denied Bangladesh’s hopes of a series sweep with a thrilling victory in the third ODI. Chasing a 275-run target, Cooper Connolly led the Cooper Connolly led the charge with a magnificent 149 off 134 balls, including 13 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 111.19. His knock was the only sustained resistance in a high-pressure chase, single-handedly carrying the visitors’ innings to the brink of victory before his dismissal in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh already clinched the three-match ODI series with victories in the previous two games before Australia finally found their rhythm in the dead rubber at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Despite Shoriful Islam’s six-wicket haul, Australia managed to scrape through in the final moments of the nail-biting encounter.

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Cooper Connolly’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

As Cooper Connolly stole the spotlight with his match-winning knock, which helped Australia end their losing streak, it was his post-match act of sportsmanship that truly went viral. Connolly was not only Player of the Match but also emerged as the highest run-getter of the series, with 184 runs, including a century, at an average of 61.33 in three matches.

Connolly was gifted a bike for his outstanding performance as the highest run-scorer of the series. However, in a beautiful display of ‘Sportsmanship Spirit’, the young Australian opener decided to gift the motorcycle to Bangladesh captain Litton Das.

After receiving the bike from Connolly, Litton was taking a round in the stadium with the Bangladesh coaching staff accompanying as a pillion passenger, a symbol of gratitude, creating a memorable scene that resonated deeply with the spectators.

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Though Cooper Connolly delivered his best performance in ODI cricket, the young Australian batter earned even more admiration for his humility off the field than for his heroics with the bat. While his maiden century provided the foundation for Australia’s maiden victory, his spontaneous decision to hand the prize motorcycle to his counterpart, Litton Das, became a talking point after the match.

Litton Das didn’t have a great outing in the previous two matches before playing an unbeaten innings of 58 off 78 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 74.36, to help Bangladesh post a respectable total of 274/5, which was not enough to defend.

Why did Connolly Gift the Bike to Litton?

Cooper Connolly’s decision to gift his series award bike to Litton Das doesn’t stem from a sense of pity, but rather from a profound appreciation for the grit and character displayed by the Bangladesh captain. Litton was battling through pain and cramps throughout his innings, and yet he refused to leave the field.

Connolly, who endured gruelling humid conditions in Dhaka during his match-winning century, clearly understood the immense physical toll the match had taken on both sides. Recognising the Bangladesh captain’s determination to anchor his team's total despite being clearly hindered by injury, Connolly saw an opportunity to honour that fighting spirit over his personal achievement.

By choosing to part with the motorcycle, the prize for his own stellar performance as the series's highest run-scorer of the recently concluded ODI series between Bangladesh and Australia, the young opener turned the post-match ceremony into a moment of genuine mutual respect, embodying the highest traditions of sportsmanship.

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