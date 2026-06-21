Erling Haaland shared a training update as Norway prepares for their FIFA World Cup match against Senegal. This follows his historic debut where he scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Iraq, the team's first World Cup win in 28 years.

Norway striker Erling Haaland shared glimpses from his team's training session as the side stepped up preparations for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash against Senegal.

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Haaland posted snippets from the practice session on social media, accompanied by the caption, "The mission continues," which reflected Norway's focused build-up ahead of the crucial encounter. The mission continues 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wTCHdKHt21 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 20, 2026

Haaland Shines in 4-1 Win Over Iraq

In Norway's opening fixture against Iraq, Manchester City star Haaland made history on his FIFA World Cup debut, becoming the first men's player to score a multi-goal match for his country at the tournament after netting twice in the opening 43 minutes against Iraq, as per ESPN Insights X handle.

Haaland's brilliant start set the tone as Norway registered a commanding 4-1 victory, marking their first win on the World Cup stage in 28 years.

Coming to the contest, Iraq started brightly and created better early chances, with Aymen Hussein heading over from close range before Ali Al Hamadi sent a shot high from distance.Norway, however, took the lead in the 29th minute when Haaland was perfectly placed at the back post to finish a low cross from David Moller Wolfe.

The Iraqi side responded 10 minutes later as Hussein powered in a header from Amir Al Ammari's delivery, but Norway regained the advantage before half-time when Haaland pressed goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, forcing a mistake that resulted in the ball going into the net.

Despite Iraq missing several chances to level the score before the break, Norway held firm going into half-time.The second half saw fewer clear opportunities, but Norway eventually extended their lead in the 76th minute when Ostigard headed in from a corner following Kristian Thorstvedt's effort.

Haaland nearly completed his hat-trick late on after intercepting a poor back pass, but Hassan made a quick save to deny him, though the Norwegian striker still played a role in the final goal as his late header led to an unfortunate own goal by Hussein deep into stoppage time. (ANI)