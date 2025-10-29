Suryakumar Yadav silenced critics with a blazing unbeaten 39 in the rain-hit T20I vs Australia. Fans hailed him as “still the best T20 batter” as SKY climbed to 150 sixes in T20Is—second only to Rohit Sharma.

Just when Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have found his groove again, the weather gods had other plans. The first T20 International between India and Australia in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain on Wednesday, but not before the Indian skipper reminded everyone why he’s still considered the world’s most dynamic T20 batter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The Manuka Oval crowd saw a glimpse of the old SKY — confident, inventive, and utterly destructive. His unbeaten 39 off 24 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, oozed class and control before rain washed away what could have been a big innings.

‘He’s Back!’ – Fans Celebrate the Comeback

As soon as Suryakumar started to unleash his trademark strokes, social media erupted. Fans hailed his return to form after a lean patch in 2025 where he had scored just 100 runs at a strike rate below 110.

That effortless pick-up shot over square leg off Josh Hazlewood drew particular admiration — a vintage SKY moment that spoke of rhythm and self-belief. It was the kind of innings that reignited fan faith, proving that form is temporary but class, as always, is permanent.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Gill Provides the Perfect Foil

At the other end, Shubman Gill played the ideal supporting act with a fluent 37 not out off 20 balls. His slog-swept six over cow corner off Matt Kuhnemann opened the floodgates for India’s scoring surge.

Together, the duo stitched an unbroken 62-run stand off just 35 deliveries, steering India to 82 for 1 in 9.4 overs before the rain took over. The partnership offered a promising glimpse of India’s new T20 template — aggression with intent and intelligence.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum, smashing three boundaries off Xavier Bartlett in his 19-run cameo. However, he fell to Nathan Ellis’ slower delivery, failing to clear mid-off just as he looked set for more.

His brisk start, though, laid the platform for Suryakumar and Gill to take charge in the middle overs.

Rain Dampens, But Hope Returns

Two rain interruptions later, the skies finally opened up for good — ending play just as Suryakumar was beginning to dominate. The Australian bowlers struggled with the wet ball, conceding 54 runs in the final 4.4 overs before the match was called off.

While the weather robbed fans of what promised to be a special knock, Suryakumar’s short but sparkling stay at the crease was enough to remind everyone that the “SKY” is never down for too long.

Suryakumar’s Place Among India’s Six-Hitting Elite

Suryakumar’s power game once again highlighted his rare ability to clear the ropes with ease. He now sits second on the list of most sixes hit by an Indian in T20Is — a testament to his explosiveness and consistency despite fewer innings than most of his peers.

Most sixes by an Indian batter in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma – 205 sixes (151 innings)

Suryakumar Yadav – 150 sixes (86 innings)

Virat Kohli – 124 sixes (117 innings)

KL Rahul – 99 sixes (68 innings)

Hardik Pandya – 96 sixes (94 innings)

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…