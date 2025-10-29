Image Credit : Getty

Sudharsan doesn’t speak like a rookie finding his way. His words carry the patience of someone who studies the game as much as he plays it.

“I am refining quite a lot of my footwork from a technical point of view. But more importantly, I am understanding what a number three player has to do for the team. I am understanding the role better and trying to implement that,” he said on the eve of the four-day match.

For him, batting at No. 3 is not about defending early or attacking late — it’s about controlling the tempo, reading the bowlers, and adapting.

“There are not many technical differences, as I feel it’s more about getting better tactically. In international cricket, tactical pointers and tactical advantage are very important to just be one notch up to the bowler, I am working on that."