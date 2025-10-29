Rishabh Pant looks “fitter and stronger” as he gears up to lead India A against South Africa A after a three-month injury layoff. Vice-captain Sai Sudharsan says Pant is more courageous than ever, focused on rediscovering red-ball rhythm.

Rishabh Pant’s story has always been about comebacks — from heartbreaks to heroics, from setbacks to shining moments. This week in Thiruvananthapuram, the narrative adds another chapter. The wicketkeeper-batter, who hasn’t played since July after suffering a foot injury in England, is back — leaner, stronger, and hungrier than ever. Leading India A in the two-match four-day series against South Africa A, the 28-year-old is eyeing more than just runs. He’s chasing rhythm, redemption, and a return to the Indian Test side ahead of the big series against the Proteas.

“Rishabh Looks Fantastic — Maybe Fitter,” Says Sudharsan

If the first few training sessions are anything to go by, the dressing room is buzzing with energy. Vice-captain Sai Sudharsan, who has seen Pant up close during India A’s camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, couldn’t help but be impressed.

“Rishabh looks fantastic, actually, may be fitter I would say,” Sudharsan said with a smile after the team’s nets session. “He had some time to build, put that training in his legs because sometimes when you get injured you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always he is.”

For a player whose game thrives on fearless energy, that courage is as important as fitness. And Pant, as Sudharsan describes, hasn’t lost an ounce of either.

The Leader Returns: Pant’s Message to the Squad

Back in the huddle, Pant’s voice carried the familiar mix of passion and positivity. He knows the value of these matches — not just for him, but for every young cricketer hoping to break through.

“The message from Pant is very clear,” Sudharsan revealed. “We were in a huddle on the first day of training and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to again get the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win and that is the main thing.”

That message — of rhythm and intent — is classic Pant. It’s the same mindset that saw him script unforgettable moments at Sydney and Gabba, and it’s what he’s bringing to India A now: a sense of belief that no game is too small, no comeback too far.