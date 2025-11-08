Team India, leading 2-1, faces Australia in the final T20I at The Gabba. With rain and thunderstorms looming, the decider is under threat. A washout would give India a 2-1 series win, extending their unbeaten T20I series record in Australia.

Australia and Team India will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, took a 2-1 series lead following a 48-run win over the Mitchell Marsh-led side in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1 after defeating Australia by five wickets in the third match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart before taking the commanding lead over the hosts with a win in the fourth game, setting up an exciting decider in Brisbane. With a victory in the fourth T20I in Queensland, the series is currently poised 2-1 in India’s favour, leaving Australia desperate to win the final clash in Brisbane to avoid a series defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue.

Team India, on the other hand, will be aiming to seal the series with a strong performance and end the white-ball tour on a high with a 3-1 triumph over the hosts.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Brisbane?

As Australia and Team India set to face off for the first match of the T20I series, the main question is whether the rain will disrupt the much-anticipated clash and dampen the excitement at The Gabba in Brisbane. Much to the disappointment of the fans, the weather forecast indicates the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the evening in Brisbane.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, with a 79% chance of precipitation in the evening. The match is scheduled to start at 6:15 PM (Australian time), with the toss to take place at 5:45 PM. Weather conditions are unlikely to change through the night, as rain chances are expected to remain at 79% and the temperature is steady.

Given the weather forecast for the fifth T20I between Australia and India, there is a strong possibility that rain could interrupt play and cause delays at The Gabba, potentially impacting the series decider.

This is not the first time that the rain is likely to play the spoilsport in the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia. The first match at Manuka Oval was washed out due to rain in Canberra. The first ODI at Perth Stadium was reduced to just 26 overs per side after multiple rain interruptions disrupted play.

The rain could once again emerge as a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the fifth and final T20I of the series, with both teams hoping that the weather clears up in time to allow an uninterrupted play at the Gabba.

India Haven’t lost a Multi-Match T20I Series in Australia

Team India earlier travelled four times to Australia for a multi-match T20I series in 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2021, and remained unbeaten on all occasions, winning two series and drawing the other two, underlining their dominance in Australian conditions. India are currently on their fifth tour of Australia for the five-match T20I series and will look to maintain their unbeaten record, having lost a single series on Australian soil so far.

The series is in favour of India, with Suryakumar Yadav and his men just one step away from another historic series win Down Under. Given the forecast weather predicting the showers in Brisbane, and if the match gets washed out due to rain, the match will end in no result, handing India the series 2-1, extending their unbeaten streak in multi-match T20I series on Australian soil.

After losing the ODI series 1-2 last month, Team India will look to end their white-ball tour of Australia on a high note by sealing the T20I series and avenging their ODI series loss.