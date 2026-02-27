Rinku Singh’s Father No More; Cricketer’s Last Instagram Post With His Dad Breaks Hearts
Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh, is no more. News Channels reported that Singh's father died today (Friday, February 27) after a protracted battle with stage 4 liver cancer. His death occurred at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida.
In a terrible turn of events, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father has died. Rinku did not attend India's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this week, as his father's health deteriorated. "Rinku Singh flew back from Chennai owing to a family issue. "He did not participate in India's practice session at the Chepauk," a BCCI source told PTI.
Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, went to Twitter (X) to express his condolences following Rinku Singh's father's death. "I am saddened to read about the death of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, Rinku Singh's father. Rinku and his family must be going through a very tough moment, despite his continued commitment to his obligations during the T20 World Cup. My deepest thoughts and prayers are for him and his loved ones. May Waheguru provide the departed soul eternal rest while also providing strength and courage to the bereaved family.'
Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him…
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026
Rinku Singh's last post with his late father has gone viral.
Rinku Singh had frequently discussed how his father, Khanchand Singh, influenced his life and work. His father supported the family by working as an LPG cylinder deliveryman. Rinku's final social media post with his late father has emerged and is becoming popular on the internet, only days after Khanchand Singh died.
It was a Father's Day-themed Instagram post, posted on June 15, 2025, with a photo of him and his father. Rinku included a photo of himself with both of his parents on the second slide of his post.
He'd also penned a heartwarming note that read, "Jo hamesha peeche khade rahe, unhone sabse aage badhna sikhaya. Happy Father's Day ❤️ (sic)".
