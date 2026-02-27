Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, went to Twitter (X) to express his condolences following Rinku Singh's father's death. "I am saddened to read about the death of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, Rinku Singh's father. Rinku and his family must be going through a very tough moment, despite his continued commitment to his obligations during the T20 World Cup. My deepest thoughts and prayers are for him and his loved ones. May Waheguru provide the departed soul eternal rest while also providing strength and courage to the bereaved family.'

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026