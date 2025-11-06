Image Credit : Getty

Team India has taken an unassailable T20I series lead 2-1 following a 48-run win over Australia in the penultimate match of the five-match series at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6.

After posting a total of 167/8 in 20 overs, Team India successfully managed to defend it as the visitors’ bowling attack bundled out the hosts for 119 in 18.2 overs, securing a comprehensive victory and putting them just one win away from clinching the series with the fifth and final T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane. Washington Sundar led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/3 at an economy rate of 2.2 in 1.2 overs.

Axar Patel (2/21) and Shivam Dube (2/20) picked two wickets each, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/26), Jasprit Bumrah (1/27), and (1/22) picked a wicket each. As Team India took a series lead, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s win over Australia in the fourth T20I.