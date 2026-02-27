The Indian Football League (IFL), India's rebranded second-tier competition, kicks off on Friday. The opening day features a double-header: Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, marking a new chapter for Indian football.

The Indian Football League (IFL), the country's second-tier men's professional competition, returns on Friday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India's football pyramid. Formerly known as the I-League, the rebranded competition kicks off with a double-header. The opening fixture will see Namdhari FC host Aizawl FC at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib (16:00 IST). Later in the evening, Chanmari FC take on former champions Gokulam Kerala FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl (18:30 IST), as per a release from IFL.

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC

Namdhari FC begin their campaign at home after a steady sixth-place finish in the 2024-25 season. Built on structure and balance, the Ludhiana-based side will look to convert last year's consistency into a stronger push toward the top half. Their opponents, Aizawl FC, arrive determined to reset after a challenging 2024-25 campaign in which defensive vulnerabilities cost them valuable points. The Mizoram side, however, carries experience and a proud history in Indian football, being the 2016-17 I-League champions under current national team Head Coach Khalid Jamil. The contest promises to be a tactical battle with Namdhari's measured approach against Aizawl's intent to re-establish defensive stability.

Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Newly promoted Chanmari FC, runners-up in I-League 2 last season, step into the IFL spotlight against one of the most decorated sides in the recent history of the competition. Standing in their way are Gokulam Kerala FC, former back-to-back I-League champions, and one of the most consistent attacking sides in recent seasons, who finished fourth last year with 45 goals.

An all-new format

The 2025-26 IFL season will unfold in two stages. In Stage 1, the 10 participating clubs will compete in a single-leg home-and-away round-robin format. In Stage 2, the league will split into two groups: The top half will enter a Championship Round (home-and-away). The bottom half will compete in a centralised Relegation Round. All points from Stage 1 will carry forward, ensuring that every match from the opening day carries weight. The team finishing top of the Championship Round at the end of Stage 2 will be crowned champions and earn promotion to the 2026-27 Indian Super League, while the bottom team will be relegated. (ANI)