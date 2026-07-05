England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shared an emotional moment with her son, Theo, during the national anthem ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final against Australia. The heartwarming scene at Lord's went viral, with fans celebrating the powerful image of motherhood in elite sports.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt walked out with her son Theo for the national anthem ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final against Australia at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 5.

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Australia skipper Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England in the ultimate clash for the prestigious T20 World Cup title, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown at the Home of Cricket. Australia and England defeated the West Indies and South Africa, respectively, in the semifinals to set up a much-anticipated title clash.

Australia are looking to culminate their campaign by not only remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament but also clinching their record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup triumph, while England are aiming to clinch their second title of the tournament.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC Final: Undefeated Aus, Eng clash; Mooney eyes glory

An Emotional Moment for Nat-Sciver Brunt

As England and Australia assembled in line for the national anthem in front of a packed, electric crowd at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Nat Sciver-Brunt had an emotional moment ahead of the high-stakes Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sciver-Brunt led her England side onto the field with her one-year-old son, Theo, who stood by her side as the official match mascot. The heartwarming images quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as the England captain appeared visibly emotional, sharing one of the biggest moments of her professional career with her family.

As England’s national anthem played, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s eyes were moist with emotion as she held Theo in her arms, a poignant scene that resonated deeply with the spectators and viewers alike.

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Nat Sciver-Brunt married fellow England cricketer Katherine Sciver-Brunt in May 2022. The couple, who have been pivotal figures in England women’s cricket, became parents to a baby boy, Theodore Michael Sciver-Brunt, in March 2025.

A year after the marriage, Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from international cricket in May 2023, followed by her retirement from all forms of the game in August 2023, bringing to a close a legendary 19-year career that saw her become England's leading wicket-taker in white-ball formats.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's Walkout With Son Wins Hearts Online

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s heartwarming moment with Theo ahead of England’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against Australia has triggered an outpouring of admiration on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans hailing the emotional walkout as one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts described the walkout as ‘bigger than cricket,’ praised Sciver-Brunt for beautifully balancing motherhood and elite sport, and hailed the touching moment with Theo as an iconic symbol of women's cricket.

Others praised the unprecedented nature of the moment at a World Cup final, with some highlighting how rarely elite athletes share such personal scenes on the biggest stage. A section of users also noted that the emotional walkout added a unique human touch to an otherwise high-pressure title clash at Lord’s.

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Meanwhile, England posted a respectable total of 150/4 in 20 overs, with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (53) and Freya Kemp (44*) sharing a crucial unbeaten 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the 2009 champions were left reeling at 70/4.

For Australia, Kim Grath (1/20), Lucy Hamilton (1/19), skipper Sophie Molineux (1/32), and Annabel Sutherland (1/34) each claimed one wicket to restrict the England batting lineup in a disciplined bowling display at Lord’s.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC Final: Australia wins toss, opts to field vs England