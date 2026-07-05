Jamie Redknapp urges England to adapt to Mexico's high altitude and intense home crowd for their World Cup clash. He stressed the importance of discipline and using substitutes effectively to gain momentum in the tournament.

Redknapp's Warning "You can try, and you can do all these things, train at the altitude or whatever it takes, but we haven't had that opportunity. Now we've just got to be ready. As I say, the subs are going to be so key in this game, but let's just make sure we're up for it and we start really well and make sure they don't get that impetus because the crowd are going to be partisan," Redknapp said as per Sky Sports."I've watched a few games in Mexico and they are really up for their games and they get right behind the team and it's going to be an excitable crowd. Let's make sure we keep 11 men on the pitch, all the right things," he said. "But this should be one that we're really excited about because if we get through, I think this will then give us that momentum that we need because we haven't found that yet. The quality hasn't really been there. I haven't seen that real energy apart from that Croatia game, but it only takes one big win like this and everything can change," he concluded. A Formidable Challenge at the Azteca England face a tough Mexico side with a dominant home record, and a high altitude disadvantage at the iconic Azteca during the round of 16 clash on July 6. Harry Kane's men will face one of the biggest tests of their careers as a dominating Mexican side, which has been nearly flawless and impossible to beat at home, will pose a tough challenge for the quarterfinal spot, having not conceded even a single goal so far in the competition.Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws.Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft above sea level.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Jamie Redknapp has urged that England must quickly adapt to the demanding conditions of the high altitude in Mexico City ahead of their World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico. He said that while altitude training can help, the team have had limited preparation and must now focus on starting strongly and coping with the intense, partisan home crowd. The former England midfielder stressed the importance of discipline and substitutes in such a high-pressure environment, adding that the atmosphere in Mexico City is expected to be highly charged. He also noted that England have yet to fully find their rhythm in the tournament, aside from brief flashes, but suggested that a big win in this knockout match could spark momentum for the rest of their campaign."You can try, and you can do all these things, train at the altitude or whatever it takes, but we haven't had that opportunity. Now we've just got to be ready. As I say, the subs are going to be so key in this game, but let's just make sure we're up for it and we start really well and make sure they don't get that impetus because the crowd are going to be partisan," Redknapp said as per Sky Sports."I've watched a few games in Mexico and they are really up for their games and they get right behind the team and it's going to be an excitable crowd. Let's make sure we keep 11 men on the pitch, all the right things," he said. "But this should be one that we're really excited about because if we get through, I think this will then give us that momentum that we need because we haven't found that yet. The quality hasn't really been there. I haven't seen that real energy apart from that Croatia game, but it only takes one big win like this and everything can change," he concluded.England face a tough Mexico side with a dominant home record, and a high altitude disadvantage at the iconic Azteca during the round of 16 clash on July 6. Harry Kane's men will face one of the biggest tests of their careers as a dominating Mexican side, which has been nearly flawless and impossible to beat at home, will pose a tough challenge for the quarterfinal spot, having not conceded even a single goal so far in the competition.Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws.Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft above sea level. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source