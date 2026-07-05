The Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 tournament is a roaring success, drawing over 20,000 spectators daily. Hailed for its 'IPL-like environment' and high standard of play, the inaugural event has received praise both nationally and globally.

TG20 Tournament a Resounding Success

The Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 tournament is drawing massive crowds and global attention. TG20 Governing Council Chairman Agam Rao highlighted the league's "IPL-like environment," with over 20,000 fans filling the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal every day. The 32-game tournament, which is being held from June 21 to July 12, features eight franchises and 160 highly skilled players. He emphasised that the event has delivered a high standard of cricket and is being widely appreciated both in India and internationally.

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"The tournament started on June 21st, and July 12th is our final. We have eight teams playing 32 games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal... We have an IPL-kind of environment happening here. More than 20,000 people are coming every day to watch these franchises play, and 160 players who are competing are all highly skilled. The game is of a very high standard, and it is being appreciated by the entire country, as well as in the world," Rao told ANI.

Smooth Organisation and Grand Finale Planned

Member of the TG20 Governing Council, Sanjeev Reddy, said the inaugural TG20 tournament has been a major success. He noted strong crowds, smooth organisation, and ideal weather conditions, adding that players have been able to perform freely and no complaints have been received so far. "This tournament has really taken off well for the first year. It's doing an excellent job. Amazing crowd. Players are able to express themselves so well. Fortunately, there's no rain at all for us this season. The whole atmosphere is brilliant... We've not got a single complaint from anybody... We're going to have an amazing final show. We have a few singers coming in. We have Telangana culture being expressed on the stage here. So it's going to be an amazing final. I'm looking forward to the whole stadium being packed that day," Reddy said. (ANI)