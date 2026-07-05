Undefeated rivals Australia and England clash in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Lord's. Australia's Beth Mooney enters with a superb finals record, while England aims for its first title since 2009 in a highly anticipated match.

Australia's veteran batter Beth Mooney heads into the Women's T20 World Cup Final clash against England with a reputation built on delivering when the stakes are highest. In 10 semi-final and final appearances so far in her career, she has scored 360 runs at a superb average of 72 and a strike rate of 133.33, including a top score of 78* and four half-centuries.

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Undefeated Rivals Clash in T20 World Cup Final

The T20 World Cup 2026 Final is all set to be contested between hosts England and six-time champions Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated so far during their run in the tournament. While Australia are the most successful team at the Women's T20 World Cup, with six championships, England are aiming for their first title since the inaugural edition in 2009.

A Storied Rivalry

As the unbeaten finalists prepare to renew hostilities at Lord's in the 2026 Final, they do so having already met seven times in Women's T20 World Cup history. Five of those encounters have come in knockout matches, including three finals, with trophies, heartbreak and unforgettable performances shaping one of cricket's greatest rivalries. Australia have four wins, while England have two victories and one game ended in a tie.

Head-to-Head Record

The T20 head-to-head record between the two sides is closely contested, with England winning 20 matches and Australia edging ahead with 22 victories. The rivalry has remained finely balanced over the years, with two matches ending in ties and one producing no result.

Squads

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King. (ANI)