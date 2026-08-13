Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed's unique dance celebration after dismissing Cameron Green went viral on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. The celebration highlighted a dominant bowling performance by Bangladesh, who bundled out Australia for 198, boosting their hopes for the World Test Championship final.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed came up with a unique celebration after dismissing Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Thursday, August 13.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the hosts' decision to bat in the first innings of the opening Test has appeared to have backfired, as the Bangladesh bowling attack rattled the Australian top order with disciplined bowling on a lively Darwin pitch, reducing them to 74/4 in 22 overs.

Despite a 56-run partnership between Steve Smith (71) and Alex Carey (19) for the fifth wicket, Australia were eventually bundled out for 198 in 53 overs. Hasan Mahmud led the Bangladesh bowling attack with a six-wicket haul, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain picked up two wickets each.

Also Read: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed script history in first Test vs Australia

Taskin Ahmed’s Unique Celebration Goes Viral

As Australia were left reeling after the Bangladesh bowling attack, especially pacers, wreaked havoc on the top and middle order, Taskin Ahmed broke into a quirky little dance, sticking his tongue out while turning away from the pitch after dismissing Cameron Green.

The incident took place in the 22nd over of Australia’s first innings batting when Taskin Ahmed delivered a length ball on middle and leg, which Green tried to flick towards the leg side. However, Cameron Green miscued his shot straight into the hands of Mushfiqur Rahim at mid-wicket, giving Bangladesh yet another breakthrough.

As soon as dismissing the Australian all-rounder, Taskin Ahmed turned away from the pitch and broke into a quirky dance while sticking his tongue out, before his teammates joined in for celebrations.

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After Green’s dismissal at 74/4, Steve Smith and Alex Carey shared a crucial 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 129/5. Thereafter, Australia lost their remaining five wickets for just 69 runs, with Australia's lower-middle order failing to mount a substantial resistance.

Steve Smith managed to hold on to anchor the innings amidst the regular fall of wickets, eventually top-scoring for the hosts with a resolute 71 off the innings.

A Crucial Test Series for Bangladesh

The ongoing Test series against Australia, with the opening match in Darwin underway, is crucial for Bangladesh in order to keep their hopes alive to qualify for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Currently at the fourth spot with two wins and a defeat, having a PTC of 58.33%, Bangladesh aims to capitalize on this historic series in Darwin to consolidate their position and push further toward qualification. The historic Test series whitewash against Pakistan on home soil gave Bangladesh a massive boost to their confidence heading into this high-profile overseas challenge against the formidable Australian side.

After the Australia series, Bangladesh will play two Test matches against travelling West Indies at home in October-November before heading to South Africa to play a crucial away series. Bangladesh’s ongoing WTC cycle will conclude with a home Test series against England, before the finalists for the marquee World Test Championship summit clash are ultimately decided.

The ongoing Test series against Australia and the upcoming red-ball assignments against West Indies, South Africa, and England are crucial for Bangladesh as they look to script history and secure a historic berth in the World Test Championship final.

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