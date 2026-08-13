The India U17 women's football team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on August 27 and 30. These matches are part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

As part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, the India U17 women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan at the UFA National Football Centre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on August 27 and 30, 2026. Both matches will be played behind closed doors.

Crucial preparation for AFC Qualifiers

The two outings will provide head coach Joakim Alexandersson an opportunity to assess the team ahead of the Qualifiers scheduled to take place from October 5 to 11. India have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Syria and Iraq, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

Building on momentum

Regarding the friendly matches in Uzbekistan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "Last year, our U17 Women's team qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup on merit for the first time and created history by reaching the quarter-finals. "We want to build on that momentum. It is important that the girls continue to get quality opposition in friendly matches, so they can keep developing, gain valuable experience and be better prepared for the qualifiers. Our aim is to qualify for the Asian Cup again and, hopefully, go one step further in next year's tournament."

Friendly Match Schedule

India U17 women's friendlies in Tashkent:

August 27: Uzbekistan vs India

August 30: Uzbekistan vs India

Venue: UFA National Football Centre, Tashkent. (ANI)