During the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh, Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a heated exchange after Miraz ran on the protected area of the pitch. The confrontation, where Starc told Miraz to "get off the wicket," required umpire intervention and sparked divided reactions among fans.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a heated exchange on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test of the two-match series at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Friday, August 14.

Bangladesh were in a commanding position at the end of Day 2, as they posted a total of 351/6 in 110 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud batting on 32 and 13, respectively, and leading by 153 runs, after bowling Australia out for just 198 on the opening day. Tanzid Hasan Tamim (101) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) headlined Bangladesh’s dominant batting display.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (2/68) and Josh Hazlewood (2/68) were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each, while skipper Pat Cummins (1/50) and Nathan Lyon (1/92) chipped in with a wicket apiece to try and curb the run flow.

Also Read: Tanzid Hasan's maiden century gives Bangladesh a commanding lead

Starc and Mehidy’s Heated Exchange Goes Viral

As Bangladesh stepped on the gas to build a massive first-innings lead and Australia were staring at defeat in thecDarwin Test, the tensions flared between Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The incident took place in the 103rd over of Bangladesh’s first innings batting when Miraz unintentionally landed on the protected area of the pitch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was set off for a quick single when he collided into Starc's follow-through path, prompting a sharp reaction from the veteran Australian pacer, who was visibly frustrated as he confronted the Bangladesh all-rounder and warned him to get off the wicket while returning to his run-up.

"It's my follow-through, not your follow-through. Get off the wicket." Starc was heard saying to Mehidy.

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Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz had to be separated by on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who stepped in quickly to defuse the tension before the war of words could escalate further.

Since Australia are in a position where they face a tough uphill battle to save the match, the incident captured the boiling frustration of a difficult home Test series against a dominant visiting side, who are aiming for the first Test win on Australian soil and the overall second win against Australia.

Fans Divided Over Starc-Mehidy Pitch-Running Exchange

The heated confrontation between Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz over the pitch-running incident quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans divided over who was at fault.

Taking to their X handles, several fans and cricket enthusiasts backed Starc’s reaction, stating that Mehidy should have avoided running through the protected area of the pitch, while some others criticised the Australian pacer, arguing that the umpire should have warned Mehidy about the infringement.

However, others questioned whether Mehidy had any practical alternative while completing the run, with some pointing out that Australian batters had also previously run through the protected area without facing similar criticism.

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Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc overtook Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev’s tallies of 433 and 434 wickets, respectively, to become the 11th leading wicket-taker with 435 wickets in the history of Test cricket.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Steve Smith Admits ‘Technology Saved Me’ After Lucky Escape on Day 1 (WATCH)