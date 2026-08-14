India captain Shubman Gill highlighted spin's role in both India and Sri Lanka but pointed to extra bounce and wind as key differences in Galle. He compared the conditions to Mumbai's red-soil wickets ahead of the first Test.

Wind a Crucial Factor

India captain Shubman Gill highlighted the prominent role of spin in both India and Sri Lanka, while pointing to the extra bounce and influence of wind as key differences ahead of the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. With the series beginning on Saturday, Gill interacted with the media on the eve of the first Test and said the conditions in Galle share similarities with certain venues in India, particularly those with red-soil pitches. "A big similarity is that spinners play a huge role in both countries. Also, once the ball gets old, the fast bowlers play a significant role here as well. In terms of differences, it depends on where you're playing in India, as the soil varies. We've seen that there is a good bit of bounce in the wicket here, which is similar to playing on red-soil wickets in India. Playing in Mumbai is a little bit closer to playing here in Galle. If you play in the north of India, there is less bounce and the ball comes on a bit slower. Here, the spinners get good bounce, and you see a lot of dismissals caught in the slips or by close-in fielders," Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

Gill also pointed out that the open nature of the Galle venue brings wind into play, something Indian teams encounter less frequently at grounds surrounded by stands. "In grounds that are open, the wind sometimes plays a crucial part. As a batsman, we talk in team meetings about whether the wind is with us or against us when we want to take on a spinner. We have to see how we can use that condition in our favour. That's one of the differences between playing in Sri Lanka and India. Most of the grounds in India are closed with stands, but in open grounds like this, the wind plays a huge role," he said.

Importance of Preparation Time

Gill also stressed the importance of having adequate preparation time when switching from white-ball to Test cricket, saying a week to 10 days of preparation can help players adapt to unfamiliar conditions. "If we do have an opportunity and the scheduling allows us to have at least a week or 10 days before the Test match starts, it obviously helps with the preparation," Gill said. "Even last year, we had quite a busy schedule in terms of travelling, playing in England, then playing the Asia Cup, then the Test matches in India, going to Australia, and then playing a Test match within four days of coming back from Australia. It's never easy for the players to be able to adapt quickly. Most of the players in this team require a bit of time to be able to adjust to the conditions. It's not like a lot of the players have many matches or a lot of experience under their belt, so the extra time in preparation definitely helps," he added.

A Milestone Test in WTC Context

The first Test is a significant milestone for Indian cricket as it will be the country's 600th Test, making India only the third team after England and Australia and the first Asian side to reach the landmark. This Test match will also be the 50th Test match in Galle. The series is also crucial for both sides' World Test Championship 2025-27 campaigns. India are currently fifth in the standings, while Sri Lanka occupy sixth place, leaving both teams in need of victories to keep their hopes of reaching the top two alive. The second Test will complete the bilateral series, with both teams looking to gain valuable WTC points.

Team Squads

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)