COAS General Dhiraj Seth felicitated Indian Army athletes for winning 16 medals, including 8 Golds, at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 15 sportspersons accounted for 16 of India's 39 medals, with major success in boxing, athletics and judo.

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), interacted with Indian Army sportspersons who delivered outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, winning 16 medals, including eight Gold, seven Silver and one Bronze. The COAS felicitated the sportspersons for their achievements and their contribution to India's impressive performance at the Games, said a release.

Army's Dominant Contribution

The 15 Indian Army sportspersons accounted for 16 of India's 39 medals at Glasgow 2026, including eight of the country's 13 Gold medals, underlining the Indian Army's significant contribution to the national sporting effort. Their medals came across boxing, athletics, para-athletics, judo and weightlifting.

Gold Medal Laureates

The Gold medal winners from the Indian Army were Havildar Harsh Singh in Men's 60 kg Judo, Naib Subedar Preeti in Women's 54 kg Boxing, Naib Subedar Jaismine Lamboria in Women's 57 kg Boxing, Subedar Soman Rana in Men's Para Shot Put F57, Havildar Sakshi in Women's 51 kg Boxing, Havildar Arundhati Choudhary in Women's 70 kg Boxing, Havildar Sachin Siwach in Men's 60 kg Boxing and Havildar Ankush Panghal in Men's 80 kg Boxing.

Silver and Bronze Medalists

The Army's medal haul was further strengthened by Naib Subedar Sarvesh Kushare, who won Silver in Men's High Jump and Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh, who produced a remarkable double by securing Silver in the Men's 10,000 metres and Bronze in the Men's 5,000 metres. Havildar Valluri Ajaya Babu won Silver in Weightlifting, while Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra added a Silver in Men's Javelin Throw. Havildar Jadumani Singh secured Silver in Boxing, Lance Naik Shubham Juyal won Silver in Men's Para Shot Put and Subedar Narender Berwal won Silver in the Men's 90+ kg Boxing category.

Historic Feats and Noteworthy Performances

The performance was particularly noteworthy in boxing, where Army sportspersons won six Gold and two Silver medals. Havildar Harsh Singh's triumph in judo was also historic, making him the first Indian male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games Gold medal. Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh emerged as the first Indian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

COAS Commends Athletes

During the interaction, the COAS commended the sportspersons for their dedication, discipline and sustained pursuit of excellence. He highlighted the importance of sporting excellence as an integral part of the Army's ethos and encouraged the athletes to continue striving for higher achievements at upcoming international competitions.

Sustained Commitment to Sporting Excellence

The achievements at Glasgow reflect the Indian Army's sustained emphasis on identifying sporting talent, providing specialised training and creating an enabling environment for sportspersons to compete at the highest levels. Army athletes have consistently represented the country at the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other major international competitions.

Later in the day, the medal-winning sportspersons also interacted with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The interaction recognised their contribution to the country's performance at Glasgow and the distinction brought by them to both the Indian Army and the Nation.

The performance of the Army sportspersons at Glasgow 2026 reinforces the Indian Army's enduring commitment to sporting excellence and its contribution towards strengthening India's emergence as a competitive global sporting nation. (ANI)