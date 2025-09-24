Team India's Sanju Samson has been demoted to the No.5 batting spot in the Asia Cup 2025. Drawing inspiration from actor Mohanlal, Samson stated he is willing to play any role for his country, be it a 'villain or joker.'

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has taken inspiration from Malayalam cinema legend and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal, on the change in his batting position in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Samson has been demoted to the No.5 spot in the batting line-up from the opening position, which he played in the three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England earlier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I setup as a vice-captain for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson had to renounce his opening spot and bat down the order at No.5 position. However, the Kerala cricketer got an opportunity to bat up the order at No.3 in India’s final group stage clash against Oman and scored 56 off 21 balls, laying the foundation for a solid total of 188/8, which was defended by the bowlers.

In the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Samson returned to the No.5 spot, but scored just 13 off 17 balls, raising concerns about his ability to adjust to his middle-order role under pressure in high-stakes matches against top-quality opposition.

‘I can do the Villain or Joker Role for My Country’

Ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson was asked by former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar about his best batting position. To which, the 30-year-old explained that just like actor Mohanlal taking on varied roles, he is willing to bat anywhere in the order for the team’s benefit.

“See, there’s our actor, Lalettan, Mohanlal, who got a big award from the Indian government. He has been acting for 20, 30, and .0 years, I have been playing for India for 10 years,” Samson said on Sony Sports Network.

“So, I can’t come in and say I want to do the ‘hero’ role every time. I can do the villain role, and I can also do the Joker role for my country," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor Mohanlal was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The 65-year-old was honoured at the recently concluded 71st National Awards in New Delhi, dedicating the award to the entire Malayalam film industry, describing the moment as ‘magical and sacred.’

Team India management trusts Samson with the No.5 spot

Amid the debate over Sanju Samson’s batting spot in the middle-order, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that the Kerala cricketer was still adjusting to the no.5 spot, but he believes Samson is the ‘best man for the job’.

“Samson has had two decent chances and he’s still figuring out how to play that role (at No. 5). The surface got a little bit tired in the Pakistan game,” ten Doeschate told reporters ahead of the Bangladesh clash.

“We’re really looking for a No. 5. We believe Samson is the best man for that job, and we’ve got no doubt he’ll figure out how to play that role in the future,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sanju Samson has played all five matches of the Asia Cup 2025, including the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. In his T20I career, Samson has amassed 930 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 148.32 in 46 matches.