Sanju Samson, ahead of his first India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, has added luxury to his life with a new Range Rover Autobiography worth nearly Rs 3 crore. The SUV boasts premium features, joining other cricketers’ elite car collections.

Thiruvananthapuram: As anticipation builds for the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, all eyes are also on Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson. After featuring in the opening match against the UAE, Samson is set to face Pakistan for the first time in his career. Off the field, he is making headlines for adding a touch of luxury to his life with a brand-new Range Rover Autobiography. Samson has chosen the Autobiography edition of the Range Rover, priced at nearly ₹3 crore. His SUV comes in the sleek Santorini Black shade, a favorite among celebrities. He now joins the league of cricket icons such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shikhar Dhawan—who all own variants of the Range Rover. The news of his latest purchase was revealed by ‘Carguy India’ through an Instagram video.

Features That Define Comfort and Power

The Range Rover Autobiography is a perfect blend of elegance and performance. It offers 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a heads-up display, and 24-way heated and cooled massage seats. Engine options include a 4.4-liter V8 mild-hybrid producing 523 bhp and a 3-liter six-cylinder unit with 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The exact variant chosen by Samson has not yet been confirmed. Recently, Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill acquired a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, priced at Rs 4.4 crore. The dual-tone Maybach is a statement of luxury.