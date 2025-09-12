Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan vs Oman: The fourth match of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage will be played between Pakistan and Oman on September 12 at the Dubai International Stadium. This match will be a rehearsal for Pakistan before facing India.

Pakistan vs Oman Match Preview: India has already started its campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, defeating the UAE in the first match. Now India's arch-rival Pakistan is also about to start its campaign in the Asia Cup 2025. Its first match is going to be against Oman on Friday, September 12.

The Pakistan team is currently in good form. Recently, it defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final of the tri-series and won the series. Now, before the match against India on September 14, Pakistan will face Oman.

Oman Debut in Asia Cup 2025

The Oman team is playing in the Asia Cup 2025 for the first time. However, its performance in the T20 format has not been good for some time. The team has lost 5 consecutive matches. It suffered a 3-0 defeat in the recently played T20 series against the USA.

On the other hand, talking about Pakistan, the team is looking in great form under the leadership of young captain Salman Aga. Recently, Pakistan won the tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium is considered better for bowlers. So far, 111 T20 matches have been played here, out of which the team bowling first has won 59 matches, while the team batting first has won 51 matches.

In such a situation, bowling first after winning the toss is a better option on this ground. The match between Pakistan and Oman will start at 8 pm Indian time, which you can watch live on Sony Sports and the Sony Liv app.

Pakistan vs Oman Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Irfan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Aga (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman: Amir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Shakeel Ahmed, Ashish Odedra, Hasnain Shah and Zeeshan Maqsood.