The PCB had accused Andy Pycroft of instructing captains to avoid handshakes during the India-Pakistan match, a claim the ICC deemed unfounded. In a protest, Pakistan had threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025.

New Delhi: Tensions in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign intensified on Tuesday, September 16 after the team cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial encounter against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday. The decision comes hours after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand to remove official Andy Pycroft as a match referee from the ongoing tournament. Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan during the coin toss as well as after the nine-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. Earlier, Pakistan had also threatened to pull out of the tournament if Andy Pycroft was not removed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the complaint filed by PCB Manager Naved Cheema, Andy Pycroft informed both captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, to avoid shaking hands before and after the match. He accused the Zimbabwean official of violating the Code of Conduct. "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Naqvi wrote on his social media as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Why Is This Significant?

The International Cricket Council’s refusal to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board’s demand to remove Andy Pycroft has caused embarrassment for Pakistan and its board. As per the report by RevSportz, the ICC made it crystal clear to PCB that Pycroft was not at fault, and the demand to remove the Zimbabwean official was unfounded. The ICC was not willing to entertain any such demands by the PCB, which stated that Pycroft would continue as match referee for the Asia Cup 2025 and that the PCB’s demand had been officially rejected.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), confirmed that the protest had been lodged officially. Reports suggest Pakistan is unlikely to abandon the tournament. Their fate, however, hinges on the clash against UAE. With two points from one win and one loss, Pakistan must secure victory to qualify for the Super Four stage.