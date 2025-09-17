The PCB had demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he told the Indian captain to avoid handshakes with their team. The ICC rejected this demand as unfounded, confirming Pycroft would continue his duties.

Dubai: Drama unfolded ahead of Pakistan’s must-win Asia Cup clash against the UAE as the Pakistan Cricket Board requested an additional hour to prepare for the match. The move comes amid ongoing tensions over officiating controversies, with the team remaining in their hotel. Earlier, the team had cancelled the scheduled press conference ahead of the match due to a controversy that erupted during the fixture against Team India. PCB had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft asked Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands with Pakistan during the coin toss as well as after the nine-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. Pakistan had also threatened to pull out of the tournament if Andy Pycroft was not removed.

Pakistan Players Leave Hotel

According to reports, PCB had instructed the national team to remain at their hotel and not travel to the stadium. “The PCB has requested the Asia Cup organisers to postpone the UAE-Pakistan match by an hour - hoping to get a positive outcome in the talks. The Pakistan team has now left the hotel and is on the way to the ground,” Cricbuzz reported. The International Cricket Council’s refusal to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board’s demand to remove Andy Pycroft had caused embarrassment for Pakistan and its board. As per the report by RevSportz, the ICC made it crystal clear to PCB that Pycroft was not at fault, and the demand to remove the Zimbabwean official was unfounded. The ICC was not willing to entertain any such demands by the PCB, which stated that Pycroft would continue as match referee for the Asia Cup 2025 and that the PCB’s demand had been officially rejected.

