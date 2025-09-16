Asia Cup 2025 Handshake Controversy: Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, leaving the Pakistani team agitated. But Pakistan has forgotten its own act when the entire team walked off the field.

Pakistan Oval Test 2006 Incident: In the Asia Cup 2025, on Sunday, September 14, the India vs. Pakistan match took place. Team India's players did not shake hands with Pakistan during the toss and after the match, which has left Pakistan fuming, and they have even complained to the ICC. But Pakistan has forgotten its own incident when the entire team walked off the field during a match, forcing it to be stopped midway. Let us tell you about that Oval Test match in 2006 when Pakistan committed a cheap act.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When the entire Pakistan team walked off the field

This happened in the year 2006, when a Test match between Pakistan and England was being played from August 17 to 20 at The Oval in London. The England team was leading the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. In such a situation, the Pakistan team took to the field to save face and scored 504 runs in the first innings, while England was bowled out for just 173 runs in their first innings. This gave Pakistan a lead of 331 runs.

In the second innings, the England team had a great start. Everything was fine until the 56th over, but then umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove expressed suspicion about the shape of the ball. As a result, the ball was changed, and England was awarded 5 penalty runs. This angered Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Scroll to load tweet…

When the fourth day's play began, England was only 33 runs behind. After the tea break, when play was supposed to resume, the Pakistan team did not return to the field. The umpires and England players, Paul Collingwood and Ian Bell, were ready to bat, but the Pakistan team remained in the dressing room. After a long wait, the umpires removed the bails, ended the match, and declared England the winner. For not returning to the field, Pakistani player Inzamam-ul-Haq was banned for 4 ODI matches. Two years later, the ICC changed the result of this match to a draw.

Pakistan agitated over India's handshake refusal

In 2006, the Pakistan team itself did not come out to play, and now in the Asia Cup 2025, they are agitated by the Indian players not shaking hands, despite never having shown their own sportsmanship. It should be noted that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam this year, India has taken a tough stance towards Pakistan.

After the attack, the Indian team played against Pakistan for the first time and registered a 7-wicket victory. India dedicated this win to the Indian Army and the victims of Pahalgam.