IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal addressed the India-Pakistan Asia Cup handshake row after PCB’s ICC complaint, saying the issue will be reviewed. He added India’s players acted per government directives and national sentiment after the terror attack.

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal reacted to the handshake controversy from the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, which has escalated into a full-blown dispute.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft to be removed, however, according to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will not entertain Pakistan's request and indicated that the PCB's request will be denied.

The PCB has accused Pycroft of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC's Spirit of Cricket laws after no handshakes were exchanged before or after the high-voltage game.

"The ICC will review any issues raised by Pakistan regarding the recent match, and if any official misconduct is found, appropriate action will be taken," Dhumal told reporters.

Pakistan have threatened to pull out of the tournament if the decision does not arrive in its favour.

Indian players refrained from the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, a move that left the opposition camp visibly upset. India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, however, clarified that the decision was not unilateral but taken in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government.

The move was also seen as a gesture of solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. While Pakistan continues to push its case at the ICC, the Indian camp has maintained that the players acted in line with government directives and broader national sentiment.

"The Indian government has decided that while bilateral matches between India and Pakistan will not be played, Indian teams will participate in multilateral and international tournaments. If Pakistan's team needs to travel to India for such tournaments, the Indian government will issue visas," Dhumal said. (ANI)

