After India’s Asia Cup win, they refused the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who kept it locked at ACC HQ, insisting on a personal handover. The BCCI may move to impeach him, putting his ACC chief role at risk amid the controversy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has refused to keep his ego aside to hand over the Asia Cup Trophy to Team India, who not only defended the title but also clinched a record-extending ninth triumph by defeating Pakistan in the final on September 28.

Team India refused to accept the silverware from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi due to his controversial posts on social media, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s plane-crash gesture aimed at India. Before the presentation ceremony began, after a 45-minute delay, Naqvi reportedly ordered the ACC officials to take the trophy inside as the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, were firm on their stance not to accept it from Pakistan minister.

After Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tilak Varma collected their respective awards, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to step up for the trophy handover, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to leave the dias with the trophy, forcing the champions to celebrate without a trophy.

Asia Cup Trophy Locked at ACC Headquarters

It’s been two weeks since Team India clinched the ninth Asia Cup title, but the silverware remains locked at ACC headquarters despite the earlier reports of handing over the trophy to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on the condition that the India skipper travels to Dubai to collect it, which was not accepted by the BCCI.

As per the report of Press Trust of India (PTI), a source close to PCB chairman, the trophy remains in the ACC headquarters and was ordered by Mohsin Naqvi to move or hand over without his approval or personal presence. Pakistan's Interior Minister is firm on his stance to hand over the trophy to Team India or the BCCI.

“As of today, the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear instructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in person presence," A source close to Naqvi told PTI.

“Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI," the source added.

Earlier this month, the BCCI officials, including vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia, pressed Mohsin Naqvi at the ACC meeting in Dubai to hand over the trophy and medals, but Naqvi avoided committing to the transfer, reportedly “beating around the bush.

Naqvi wanted Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to personally take over the trophy from him, which the BCCI flatly rejected, insisting that the trophy be sent directly to India through official ACC channels instead of a personal handover by the ACC chief.

Mohsin Naqvi’s role as ACC Chief at Risk

The Asia Cup trophy controversy stemmed from Team India’s refusal to shake hands or engage with Pakistan players as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 26 tourists were killed by militants in Baisaran Meadows, 7 kilometres away from Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Naqvi’s refusal to hand over the trophy to Team India was strongly objected to by the BCCI, as the secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board will raise in the next month’s ICC meeting. The BCCI is reportedly planning to impeach the PCB chairman for breaching all the protocols and responsibilities as an ACC chief.

“It remains to be seen what will be the long-term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn’t have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI, who were official hosts of the event," the source, as quoted by News18

The strong move could threaten Mohsin Naqvi’s role as an ACC chief, as the BCCI is likely to push for his suspension from ACC duties for undermining the council’s neutrality and bringing disrepute to the governing body.