Mohsin Naqvi addressed the Asia Cup trophy controversy on X, stating he was ready to hand over the trophy and remains willing to do so. He rejected reports of apologizing to BCCI officials and asked India to collect the trophy from the ACC office.

The Asia Cup 2025 should have been a celebration of Indian cricket after Suryakumar Yadav’s men beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai. Instead, the spotlight has shifted to a bizarre standoff orchestrated by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, whose obstinacy has left the trophy in limbo.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has refused to hand over the silverware, even weeks after India’s victory. He took to social media platform X to address the mounting criticism.

“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me,” he wrote. He added firmly, “Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so.”

The statement comes after reports claimed that Naqvi had apologized to BCCI officials at the ACC AGM on Tuesday for walking away with the trophy during the presentation ceremony. Naqvi rejected these claims outright.

BCCI Voices Strong Objection

Representatives Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla raised strong objections at the AGM, emphasizing that the trophy was never duly handed over to the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, which defeated Pakistan in the final.

While Naqvi told the BCCI officials that he was ready to give the trophy, no concrete decision was made at the AGM, leaving Indian cricket authorities frustrated and the matter unresolved.

The BCCI has now escalated the issue to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with a meeting scheduled in November.

Political Tensions Overshadow Cricket

The standoff highlights how politics has seeped into sport. India maintained a “no handshake policy” with Pakistan players during the tournament, a move that reportedly infuriated the PCB.

The backdrop of rising hostilities between the two nations, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, and India’s subsequent military action under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ adds further context to the ongoing tensions.

Trophy Held Hostage

By refusing to hand over the Asia Cup trophy and refusing to apologize, Naqvi has overshadowed India’s on-field achievement. What should have been a celebration of sporting excellence has become a political standoff, with the trophy effectively held hostage, leaving fans and cricket officials frustrated.

As the ICC prepares to review the matter, Mohsin Naqvi’s unapologetic stance continues to cast a long shadow over the tournament, raising questions about fairness, sportsmanship, and the intersection of politics and cricket.