Manoj Tiwary has urged India to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan in the UAE, citing the Pahalgam terror attack and strained ties. He questioned the benefit of playing Pakistan and called for a strong statement through a boycott.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary said that India should boycott the much-talked-about fixture against their arch-rival Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. The anger stems from the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed in the name of religion by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Tiwary is among a section of fans who have expressed their outrage about India competing against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 14 in Dubai.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Following India's response, the already-strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further deteriorated.

Manoj personally boycotts India vs Pakistan clash

Tiwary, who has been vocal about his discontent with the India-Pak fixture, explained his decision to boycott the entire tournament.

"Look, first of all, I am boycotting the Asia Cup personally. I don't like to see it. And I don't know who the squad is. And I don't want to go into that much detail. As I mentioned earlier, I am personally boycotting it. I don't like to see it because of the kind of environment it has been in, and where people have died in attacks in Pahalgam, we have seen a lot before," Tiwary told ANI.

Tiwary also cited the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, during which 40 valiant CRPF soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

"It happened in Pulwama as well. So when this happens, how can we enjoy the game? This is beyond my understanding. That's why I am boycotting it personally," Tiwary added.

Manoj questions India's ‘benefit’ from Pakistan clash

He even questioned what benefits India would take from facing Pakistan in the tournament. Tiwary believes India should send a strong statement by boycotting the Pakistan fixture and perform in the remaining matches.

"What is the benefit? You have to get TRP; you need revenue? If the ICC people cannot get rid of them, then you get rid of that game. In the other games, you do well. See what happens. This will be a statement from our country," he said.

"When we know that these terrorists are coming from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has never put in so much effort to end the terrorist organisations that are growing in its country. When we can see this, when we know that they are coming from there, then obviously, what is the point of playing with Pakistan? In my opinion, we should not play. Why? Because just a few months ago, the Pahalgam attack happened," he continued.

"Before that, Pulwama happened. So understand, the families who lost their members, in what mindset will they be? In what emotional state will they be? When a soldier sacrifices his life for his country, he doesn't do it; that's in the name of sportsmanship we play against the country from which the terrorists are coming. This should not happen," he concluded.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash to take place amid boycott calls

Notably, the India Champions refused to play against the Pakistan Champions twice in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). After the first contest was called off, the India Champions were destined to take on the Pakistan Champions in the semi-finals. However, the team refused to participate in the contest and withdrew from the fixture. As a result, Pakistan qualified for the final but surrendered the title against South Africa.

India also refused to cross the border and compete for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. As a result, India played all of its fixtures on a neutral venue in Dubai and went on to lift the title with a commanding victory over New Zealand in the final.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.