The Supreme Court of India declined to list a plea seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday. Filed by law students, it cited the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming the match hurt national dignity and public sentiment.

The Supreme Court of India has declined to list the plea against India’s upcoming clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. The face-off between two arch-rivals is the biggest clash of the ongoing eight-team continental tournament, given their fierce rivalry and political and historical tensions between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, Team India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals in Baisaran Meadows, and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which was successfully carried out by Indian defence forces. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, there was a massive call for a boycott of sporting engagements with Pakistan.

When the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) released the fixtures of the Asia Cup 2025, it was confirmed that India and Pakistan will lock horns in the group stage clash despite ongoing tensions.

Petition filed at SC to cancel India vs Pakistan

Just a few days before the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, a petition was filed at the Supreme Court to stop the upcoming match in Dubai. The petition was filed by a group of four law students, led by Urvashi Jain, who argued that organizing the match between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack sends the message of inconsistency concerning national dignity and public sentiment.

The petition also added that India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan hurt the sentiments of the victims’ families, adding that national dignity and security of citizens come before entertainment.

“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists,” the plea submitted, as quoted by PTI.

“It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment,” the plea added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India are facing backlash from the Indian public for going ahead with the clash against Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. However, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian government permits participation in multi-nation tournaments involving countries with strained bilateral relations.

‘Match should go on’

The Supreme Court refuses to list the urgency of the plea filed by four law students. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by one of the student lawyers, stating that the clash between India and Pakistan cannot be cancelled as the match is taking place on Sunday, while questioning the urgent hearing of the plea.

“What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?” the bench observed.

“Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on,” the bench added.

Scroll to load tweet…

The last face-off between India and Pakistan was in the Champions Trophy this year, where the Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.