Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is doubtful for the first Ashes Test as his back stress fracture hasn’t fully healed. He admitted his return is still weeks away, though recovery is progressing, and said he’ll decide when to rejoin the squad.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is racing against time to regain full fitness, with the latest scans revealing that his back stress fracture has not yet healed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 32-year-old, who has been out of action for several weeks, is unlikely to feature in the first Test of The Ashes, starting on November 21, and Australian medical staff are weighing up whether to risk him at all this summer. Amid all the speculations about his status, the Aussie skipper broke his silence on his fitness, according to SEN.

Slim Chances of Making Early Return

Cummins himself admitted that his chances of making an early return remain slim.

"I wouldn't put a percentage on it, but I'd probably say less likely than likely," he said, as quoted from SEN.

"But we've still got a bit of time," he added.

It's pretty hard to go from not bowling at all to suddenly playing five Tests," he noted.

"First step is trying to give us a shot at being right, then work it out a bit closer," Cummins said.

‘Each run is a little bit longer’

The Australian skipper revealed that while his recovery is progressing well, he is still some time away from returning to bowling.

"I know I am running today and every other day, and each run is a little bit longer," he noted.

"I'm probably a couple of weeks away before I actually put on the spikes and bowl on turf. It's been a good couple of weeks, each session has kind of gotten better," Cummins explained.

"You'd probably want at least a month in the nets. If you are to play in a Test match, you want to be able to bowl 20 overs in a day and you don't have to think about it. Four weeks is pretty tight, but I think somewhere around that mark," he said.

Frustrated but Realistic with Current Situation

The Australian captain admitted that the frustration of missing out on a big summer, but is also realistic with the situation.

"Some days I'm kind of annoyed because it's the Ashes and a big summer, then other days I'm kind of realistic," Cummins said.

"I've had the last seven or eight years uninterrupted, I feel like I've had a really good run as a fast bowler. Maybe it's my turn. It's part of cricket, you are going to get injuries," he added.

‘I would probably have the final say’

When it comes to his eventual return, Cummins said that while the decision will be a joint one, he will have the final say.

"It's a collaboration. I think I would probably have the final say, maybe, because it's my body," he stated.

"It's a huge collaboration. I feel in the safest hands possible. The medical team have been fantastic for us fast bowlers over the years, and having a back injury, I wouldn't want anyone else," he noted.

"I take their advice a lot and I'll lean on them and I'll be mainly guided by what they think," he added.

Cummins' absence could prove to be a major setback for Australia ahead of a crucial Test summer that includes The Ashes. However, the skipper remains optimistic that a cautious approach now will help him return fully fit for the challenges ahead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)