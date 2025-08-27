England pacer Mark Wood targets a September return for Durham in the County Championship to prep for the Ashes in Australia. After missing the final India Test due to injury, he’s focused on full fitness to boost England’s Ashes campaign.

England tearaway Mark Wood is striving towards returning to on-field action with Durham in the County Championship in September, ahead of the pulsating Ashes series in Australia this winter.

Wood, who scythed 17 wickets in four Tests during England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia in 2021/22, has been sidelined from action since February this year due to a knee injury. He was targeting full fitness before the final Test of the inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, but suffered a slight setback, which further delayed his return.

Wood aims to play for Durham in the County before Ashes 2025

Despite missing his shot at international action, Wood is eyeing a return to the field in Durham's red-ball fixtures against Essex, Worcestershire, and Yorkshire in the County Championship next month. He is looking forward to playing at least one or two games in September to make his case for England's trip to Australia.

"I'm hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September, so I'll try and play one or two of those. The injury is alright. It was 50/50 whether I was going to make the India Test, but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again," Wood said on the Stick to Cricket podcast as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I had it drained, and since then, it's just been about taking things easy, looking ahead to the winter. I've been well looked after and very cautious, that's the way that it's been. I value it as [England] have got this end game where they want me to get to Australia," he added.

Wood opened up about his ambition to dazzle with his pace for England in the Ashes. He spilt the beans about the conversation he had with head coach Brendon McCullum and his plans before the five-match affair kicks off in Perth on November 21.

Mark Wood makes promise to Brendon McCullum

“I said to [England head coach Brendon] McCullum, I can't just bowl to a net for four months, I'll go insane. There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent - getting acclimatised there, ready for Perth - then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised.”

In 2023, Wood left the Australian batters bamboozled with his scorching pace and scalped 14 wickets to inspire England to a 2-2 home Ashes series draw. Overall, he has 41 wickets against Australia in 11 games at an average of 27.48. If he makes the cut, Wood would be keen on making a vital contribution to bring the urn back to the nation for the first time since 2015.