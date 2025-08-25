Jofra Archer, returning to Test cricket after a four-year injury hiatus, is determined to stay fit for the upcoming Ashes series. He views every ball he bowls in the preceding South Africa and New Zealand series as preparation for the Ashes.

England tearaway Jofra Archer isn't in the mood to miss out on any game in the future due to injury. With the Ashes, the oldest rivalry in cricket, set to unfold in November, the 30-year-old declared that every ball he bowls before charging at the opposition in Australia will be a buildup to that.

Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence during the Third Test at Lord's in the inaugural edition of the tournament against India. Since going missing from red-ball action in 2021, Archer endured a period during which injuries constantly plagued him, especially a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

'Don't plan to miss any more days of cricket with injuries'

Archer is currently a part of The Hundred, representing Southern Brave, scalping eight wickets in six appearances at 16. While hoping to avoid a long layoff, the 30-year-old is taking it one step at a time. He aims to focus on the South Africa and New Zealand white-ball series, which will serve as the buildup to the Ashes.

"I have had a lot of time off, and I don't plan to miss any more days of cricket with injuries. We got a series before the Ashes, which is obviously in my mind. Every ball I bowl is a build-up to that," Archer said while speaking to Sky Sports.

With England cautiously monitoring his workload, Archer was able to find his way to tormenting the batters with his lethal pace. After inspiring England to a 22-run triumph at Lord's, he retained his spot for the fourth Test in Manchester, which ended in a draw.



Courtesy of an eight-day break, Archer had plenty of rest to test the speed gun with his scorching pace. Since being reinforced into England's red-ball setup, Archer has bowled 88.3 overs, testing the speed gun with his scorching pace, and returned with nine wickets at 28.66.

Jofra Archer will continue his red-hot form in NZ, SA white-ball fixtures

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a wave of excitement engulfed the spectators as their eyes remained glued to witnessing Archer's tempting pace. He will be keen to break the shackles, continue his red-hot form in the white-ball fixtures against the Kiwis and Proteas before challenging the Baggy Greens.