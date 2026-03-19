Jasmine Shekar fired a 3-under 68 in the second round of the WPGT's sixth leg to establish a three-shot lead. She is at 3-under 139, ahead of Ridhima Dilawari (142), Neha Tripathi (143), and Amandeep Drall (144) with one round to go.

Jasmine Shekar takes commanding lead

Jasmine Shekar carded a solid 3-under 68 despite two late bogeys to move into a three-shot lead with one more round to go in the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course. Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, had a first round of even par 71.

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In the second round, Jasmine had six birdies against three bogeys as she moved to 3-under 139. Ridhima Dilawari, the only multiple winner this season, had another steady round as she had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and parred her last 10 holes, including the entire back nine.

Chasing Pack and Notable Slips

The experienced Neha Tripathi (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-72) were lying third and fourth. Neha was at 1-over 143 and Amandeep was 2-over 144.

There was a big group of seven players in Tied-fifth place, all at 3-over 145. The group included Anvitha Narender (75-70), Saanvi Somu (72-73), Shweta Mansingh (69-76) and the first round leader Khushi Khanijau (68-77), who, after a first round 68, dropped to 77 in the second round. Shweta, who was tied second after the first day, also slipped as she carded 76 in the second round. Three amateurs, Anuradha Chaudhuri (72-73), Aradhana Manikandan (72-73) and Alysha Dutt (71-74) were also in the group at Tied-fifth.

Cut Line and Field Update

Trailing well behind was Tvesa Malik (73-76), who is Tied-17th, and Vidhatri Urs (72-79), who is Tied-23rd. The cut fell at 153, and 34 players of the 53 who started will play the third and final round. Among the well-known names missing the cut were Seher Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi.

Final Round Tee Times

Tee times for the third and final round of the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course: 1. 8:00 am: Ravjot K Dosanjh 153, Jahnavi Prakhya 152; 2. 8:10 am: Afshan Fatima 152, Snigdha Goswami 152; 3. 8:20 am: Jahaanvie Walia 152, Ananya Datar 151, Vidhatri Urs 151; 4. 8:30 am: Esther Lobo 151, Anvvi Dahhiya 151, Shagun Narain 151; 5. 8:40 am: Karishma Govind 151, Saanvi Reddy 151, Yaalisai Verma 150; 6. 8:55 am: Prarthana Khanna 150, Smriti Bhargav 149, Tvesa Malik 149; 7. 9:05 am: Ananya Garg 149, Ceerat Kang (A) 149, Heena Kang 148; 8. 9:15 am: Guntas K Sandhu (A) 147, Lavanya Jadon 147, Agrima Manral 147; 9. 9:25 am: Mahreen Bhatia (A) 146, Khushi Khanijau 145, Shweta Mansingh 145; 10. 9:40 am: Alysha Dutt (A) 145, Aradhana Manikandan (A) 145, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A) 145; 11. 9:50 am: Saanvi Somu 145, Anvitha Narender 145, Amandeep Drall 144; 12. 10:00 am: Neha Tripathi 143, Ridhima Dilawari 142, Jasmine Shekar 139.