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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1700 Crore World Wide
Dhurandhar 2Box Office Collection Day 25: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its remarkable box office run, crossing ₹1700 crore globally in just 25 days. Despite a slowdown, Ranveer Singh’s film remains a dominant force
Strong Fourth Weekend, But Falls Short of Original
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action sequel wrapped up its fourth weekend with solid numbers. On Day 25, the film earned an estimated Rs 14.75 crore net, pushing its Week 4 total to around Rs 35.25 crore.
However, it couldn’t surpass the benchmark set by Dhurandhar, which had collected a much higher Rs 58 crore in its fourth weekend. While the sequel maintained steady footfall, the comparison highlights a visible slowdown in momentum.
Massive Opening, Followed by Predictable Decline
The film had a thunderous start, collecting Rs 674.17 crore in Week 1 alone. But like most big-ticket releases, it saw a gradual drop in the following weeks:
Week 2 – Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3 – Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4 – Rs 35.25 crore
Despite the decline, the overall India net collection stands at Rs 1,083.67 crore, with a gross of Rs 1,297.48 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 415.50 crore, reinforcing its global appeal.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Slows Down After Record Run; Collects THIS
Enters Rs 1700 Crore Club, Faces New Competition Ahead
With a worldwide total of Rs 1,712.98 crore, the film has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1700 crore in just 25 days—without a Gulf release.
This puts it in conversation with giants like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, though those were Telugu-origin films with dubbed Hindi success.
Now, the road ahead may get tougher with Bhoot Bangla releasing on April 17, which could challenge its box office dominance as audience attention begins to shift.
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