Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action sequel wrapped up its fourth weekend with solid numbers. On Day 25, the film earned an estimated Rs 14.75 crore net, pushing its Week 4 total to around Rs 35.25 crore.

However, it couldn’t surpass the benchmark set by Dhurandhar, which had collected a much higher Rs 58 crore in its fourth weekend. While the sequel maintained steady footfall, the comparison highlights a visible slowdown in momentum.