Former Australia captain David Warner is in legal trouble after being charged with a mid-range drink-driving offence in Sydney during a PSL 2026 break. He recorded more than twice the legal alcohol limit after three glasses of wine. Warner will appear in court in May, but his Karachi Kings participation remains unaffected.

The former Australia captain and flamboyant batter David Warner has landed in legal trouble after he was caught drink-driving in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, near Maroubra, on Sunday evening, April 5. Warner returned home after he was released by the Karachi Kings for a short break before the team’s next PSL 2026 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi.

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After the Karachi Kings’ last match against Rawalpindiz, veteran Australian batter decided to take a short break and spend time with his family before rejoining the squad. However, things took a turn for the worse as Warner’s van was allegedly stopped by police during a random breath test, where he recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit in New South Wales.

The Karachi Kings captain was taken to Maroubra Police Station for further analysis and formally charged with a mid-range drink-driving offence. Warner was asked to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Can David Warner Rejoin Karachi Kings Squad After Drink-Driving Arrest in Sydney?

3 Glasses of Wine Before Being Caught

The veteran Australian batter was caught by the police during a random breath-analyser test by the police officers in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. However, David Warner got behind the wheel after drinking three glasses of wine at a friend’s house.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, the Karachi Kings captain told the police that he was at his friend's place, where he had three glasses of wine before heading back to his Maroubra. While on the way to his residence in Maroubra, Warner’s van was reportedly parked just before the checkpoint when the police officers approached and conducted a breath test, which returned a positive alcohol reading, as per the statement by police.

The police further stated that the 39-year-old was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice and formally charged with a mid-range drink-driving offence.

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For the first time in a very long time, David Warner has been embroiled in a controversy. In 2018, the former Australian captain was one of the central figures in the ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s Test series in South Africa, which led to a year-long ban from international cricket and significant public scrutiny.

This latest incident marks a rare but serious legal issue in Warner’s high-profile post-international career.

What If Warner is Found Guilty in Drink-Drive Case?

David Warner is allowed to rejoin the Karachi Kings for the remainder of the PSL 2026, as no restrictive bail was imposed, and the court date has been scheduled post the tournament, which will conclude on May 4. This means the veteran Australian batter’s participation in the ongoing PSL 2026 will remain unaffected for now.

Though Warner can return to captain the Karachi Kings, the legal proceedings could’ve last impression. If the former Australia captain is found guilty of the offence, he could face a maximum fine of AUD 2,200 (approximately INR 1,43,129) and a mandatory period of his licence suspension or disqualification.

If Warner has committed the same offence in the past, he could face a jail term or longer restrictions on driving in New South Wales. A conviction could tarnish his reputation and public image, impact his sponsorship deals, and affect his future leadership roles in franchise cricket, adding another off-field controversy to his otherwise celebrated career.

Meanwhile, in the PSL 2026, David Warner has had a moderate outing with 93 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 138.80 in three matches.

Under the captaincy of Warner, Karachi Kings won three successive matches and are currently second on the points table with six points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.486, boosting the team’s campaign and keeping them firmly in contention for the playoffs in PSL 2026.

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