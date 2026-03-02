F1's newest sensation Arvid Lindblad, with maternal roots in Punjab, opens up about his bond with Max Verstappen, praising the champion's humility. He visited India for the Red Bull Moto Jam ahead of his much-awaited 2026 F1 debut.

Rising racing talent Arvid Lindblad has opened up about his relationship with four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, praising the Dutch driver for his humility and willingness to support younger competitors. Lindblad is Formula 1's newest sensation. His journey holds a special place for India, with his maternal roots tracing back to Punjab. Just a week before his much-awaited Formula 1 debut, Lindblad made a special visit to India for the Red Bull Moto Jam event. Red Bull Moto Jam, which is one of India's biggest motorsports festivals, was held in Delhi NCR on Sunday. After its first edition in Chennai, the motorsports event successfully conducted its second edition in Delhi NCR. The event featured world-class athletes, including Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Lindblad, who dazzled the audience in a VCARB-branded F1 car.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Praise for 'Humble' Max Verstappen

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Red Bull Moto Jam event, the Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver revealed that he has known Verstappen for several years and described him as consistently kind and approachable despite his remarkable success at the pinnacle of motorsport. "I've known Max for a few years now, and he's always been incredibly kind and willing to offer advice or help whenever I've needed it," Lindblad said. "He really tried to support me, and I have a lot of respect for him because of that."

Verstappen, widely regarded as one of Formula 1's most dominant drivers of the modern era, has enjoyed immense success. However, Lindblad believes it is the Dutchman's character off the track that stands out just as much as his performances on it. "In sport, when you achieve success, it can be easy to let the spotlight change you," Lindblad added. "But Max has remained humble, generous with his time, and genuinely kind despite everything he has accomplished. That's something I find truly impressive."

A Mentor for the Future

Lindblad will become the fourth-youngest driver in F1 history when he debuts for Racing Bulls at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, aged 18 years and seven months old. As he prepares to enter the 2026 Formula 1 season as the only rookie on the grid, Lindblad has identified Verstappen as the driver he would most likely turn to for advice.

The 18-year-old Lindblad highlighted the parallels between his own career trajectory and Verstappen's early arrival in Formula 1. Verstappen is the youngest driver to make his debut in Formula 1 history. In 2015, when the Dutchman was 17 years, five months, and 13 days old, he achieved this historic feat. Fast forward to 2026, and the 28-year-old is now a four-time world champion and is only behind Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton. "Heading into the 2026 season as the only rookie, if there's anyone I'd turn to for advice, it would probably be Max Verstappen. He's always been very friendly. When you look at his journey into Formula 1, the timing of his arrival, and the way he progressed so quickly at such a young age, there are definitely similarities to my own path. He stepped into F1 very early and handled that transition impressively. Because of that, I feel his experience isn't too different from what I'm going through now. So if I were to seek advice from anyone on the grid, it would be him."

Focus on 2026 Preparations

With the 2026 Formula 1 season approaching, there has been growing debate surrounding the latest rules; however, the 18-year-old Linblad has insisted that his focus remains firmly on preparation rather than external noise. "I don't know. I mean, obviously, there's been a lot of talk in the media. It's not really something I'm wasting headspace or energy over. I mean, it is what it is. So I'm just trying, with the team, to understand these new regulations as best I can to get the best out of them," Lindblad said.

The Red Bull Junior Programme's Role

The Racing Bulls driver also spoke on how the Red Bull Junior programme played in shaping his journey to Formula One, describing his signing to the programme at just 13 years old as a defining moment in his career. The young driver revealed that he was brought into Red Bull's prestigious development system in the middle of his karting career--a move that helped him accelerate his progression through the junior ranks. "I was signed to the Red Bull Junior Programme when I was 13, which was an incredibly special moment for me. I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity they gave me. They've played a massive role in helping me progress through the ranks so quickly and ultimately reach Formula One. I was still in the middle of my karting journey when they signed me, and a big part of being able to take these steps forward is thanks to their support," the 18-year-old said.

A Look Back at the 2025 Season

In the 2025 season, McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his maiden Formula 1 World Championship ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Across 24 races, three drivers, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, pushed each other to their limits, delivering a season that will be remembered for a long time. However, Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five to win the title.

In the 2025 season, McLaren secured their 10th Constructors' Championship, marking their second consecutive title. They achieved this by winning six out of the 24 Grand Prix, including a decisive victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri led the team to victory.

Upcoming 2026 Season

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 11 to 20. (ANI)