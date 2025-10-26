Following his WWE return, CM Punk completed an emotional tour in Japan, his first in 14 years. Despite hinting at a potential final tour, he secured a spot as the number one contender for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk, known to wrestling fans as the “Second City Saint,” spent nearly a decade away from WWE after creative frustrations and backstage tensions soured his relationship with the company. His shocking return at Survivor Series 2023 was a pivotal moment — and since then, Punk has wasted no time reclaiming his place at the top of the pro wrestling world.

At 47, Punk’s WWE comeback has featured both highlights and hurdles. He briefly enjoyed a reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, before dropping the title to Seth Rollins. Yet Punk remains a fixture in main event storylines and on international tours, proving his enduring appeal.

His recent trip to Japan for WWE’s two-night showcase at Tokyo’s legendary Ryogoku Kokugikan held special significance. On night one, Punk challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. The following evening, he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision.

Last Bout in Tokyo?

After a 14-year absence from wrestling in Japan, Punk was clearly moved. In a heartfelt backstage moment captured on WWE’s vlog, he reflected, “Last one in Tokyo, maybe ever, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but grateful for all the Japanese fans, and I’m grateful for all the boys and girls I work with.” His words have fueled speculation about whether this could be his final tour in Japan — or perhaps even the closing chapter of his in-ring career.

For now, Punk isn’t slowing down. He recently secured a spot as the number one contender for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, a title Seth Rollins was forced to vacate due to injury. His upcoming opponent will be Jey Uso, who earned his own shot at the gold by winning a battle royal on RAW.