Image Credit : Getty

On RAW earlier this week, Jimmy Uso repeatedly saved Jey from elimination during the Battle Royal. Despite that, Jey turned on his twin by tossing him out of the contest. The cameras captured a striking image: Jey and CM Punk staring each other down while Jimmy stood in the background, visibly frustrated.

If Jimmy retaliates by costing Jey the World Heavyweight Championship match on November 1, it could ignite a family feud. This scenario would naturally set the stage for a Triple Threat showdown involving Jey, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns. With Reigns eventually returning, the three original Bloodline members colliding at WrestleMania 42 would be a blockbuster attraction.