4 Opponents For CM Punk At Saturday Night’s Main Event World Heavyweight Championship Match
CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event could change. Here are four possible challengers.
Bron Breakker Could Step Into The Spotlight
Bron Breakker has quickly emerged as a dominant force, especially after taking over leadership of The Vision from Seth Rollins. With Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed backing him, Breakker has positioned himself as a top contender. His actions on RAW, where he posed with Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title, made his intentions clear. A clash between Breakker and Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event would be a natural continuation of the storyline, with Breakker looking to cement his rise by capturing the championship.
Jey Uso May Get Another Chance
Jey Uso has undergone a major transformation in his quest to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship. His split from Roman Reigns has left him determined to prove himself as a singles competitor. Although Punk pinned him on RAW to secure the contender’s spot, the YEET Master could still find his way back into the title picture. With Rollins out of action, WWE might give Jey another opportunity to regain momentum and challenge Punk on November 1.
Bronson Reed’s Momentum Could Earn Him A Shot
Bronson Reed has been on an impressive run, highlighted by his victory over Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. He followed that up with a win against Jimmy Uso on RAW, further solidifying his momentum. If WWE chooses to delay the inevitable showdown between Punk and Breakker, Reed could be the perfect choice to step in. His recent dominance makes him a credible challenger, and a title match against Punk would continue his upward trajectory.
LA Knight Deserves A Fair Opportunity
LA Knight has been chasing his first world championship in WWE, and his popularity with fans has only grown. Despite multiple attempts, The Megastar has yet to capture the big prize. With his ongoing tension with CM Punk, WWE could use Saturday Night’s Main Event as the stage to settle their rivalry. A showdown between Knight and Punk would not only be fresh but also give Knight the fair opportunity he has been waiting for.